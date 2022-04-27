Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, April 27, 2022 | 
U.S. & World

Kane Tanaka, world’s oldest person, dies at 119

Kane Tanaka, the world’s oldest person, died at the age of 119 — just months short of her goal of reaching 120

By Ashley Nash
   
SHARE Kane Tanaka, world’s oldest person, dies at 119
Kane Tanaka poses with her Guinness World Records certificate.

Kane Tanaka poses with her Guinness World Records certificate at a nursing home in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, Saturday, March 9, 2019. Tanaka, the world’s oldest person, died April 19 at 119 years old.

Takuto Kaneko, Kyodo News via Associated Press

Kane Tanaka was the world’s oldest person, and the second oldest person in recorded history. She died of old age on April 19 at 119 years old, months short of reaching her goal of 120, according to The Associated Press.

The life of Kane Tanaka: Tanaka was born on Jan. 2, 1903, in Japan. She was raised in the city of Fukuoka, which was where she died.

  • Her family reported that she lived a long and healthy life, and was only in and out of the hospital shortly before her death, The Associated Press reported.
  • Tanaka spent her life married to Hideo Tanaka, who she married at age 19. The couple helped run a family business selling sticky rice, udon and the Japanese dessert zenzai until she was 103, according to NPR.
Related

  • “She twice survived cancer and lived through a multitude of historical events, surviving two world wars and the 1918 Spanish flu — as well as the COVID-19 pandemic,” reported CNN.
  • Tanaka enjoyed chocolate and fizzy drinks, and “kept her mind and body engaged by doing math and remaining curious,” according to CNN.
  • NPR stated that she held the title of the oldest living person for three years.

Who is the oldest person now? Since the passing of Tanaka, the oldest living person is now Lucile Randon, a 118-year-old French nun, who is also the oldest known survivor of COVID-19, per NPR.

Next Up In U.S. and world
People are taping their mouths shut for better sleep. Does it really work?
Jeff Flake just registered to vote as a Republican in Utah. Now he’s taking democracy’s fight to Turkey
The White House details plan to disperse COVID oral antiviral pills
Sen. Mike Lee remembers Orrin Hatch as a ‘pioneer, through and through’
Report: Sweden and Finland indicate willingness to join NATO
President Biden offers clemency to former secret service agent and 75 nonviolent drug offenders