9 new COVID-19 symptoms added to this official list

The UK Health Security Agency recently added nine symptoms to its list of signs of coronavirus infection, showing the broad range and scope of coronavirus symptoms.

Were new COVID symptoms discovered?

The UKSHA updated its current guidanceof COVID-19 symptoms to include new symptoms, including sore throat, muscle pains and diarrhea, which had not been listed previously, according to BBC News.



These symptoms are potential signs that you’ve been infected with the novel coronavirus, according to The Guardian.

What are the new COVID symptoms?

The full list of COVID-19 symptoms from the UK Health Security Agency now includes nine new COVID symptoms, including:



Shortness of breath.

Lack of energy/feeling tired.

Muscle aches and pain.

Unusual headaches.

Sore throat.

Stuffy or runny nose.

Diarrhea.

Loss of appetite.

Feeling sick or just being sick.

Should you worry about new COVID symptoms?

The National Health Service in the U.K. said many new COVID-19 symptoms “are very similar” to the cold and flu.

Why do new COVID symptoms matter?

Per BBC News, experts have been monitoring COVID-19 symptoms for more than two years now. It’s odd, then, that it would take so long for symptoms to appear on official lists.

