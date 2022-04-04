The latest on the deadliest mass shooting in Sacramento

A mass shooting in Sacramento, California, killed six people and injured 12 others Sunday morning.

Driving the news: The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victims who died: Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21; Devazia Turner, 29; Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; Sergio Harris, 38; and Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32.

One suspect, Dandre Martin, 26, was arrested for investigation of assault and illegal firearm possession.

Details: Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester on Sunday said that investigators have received multiple photos and videos, for which they are grateful.



The police said multiple shooters were involved, per NPR.

Currently, one stolen handgun has been recovered from the crime scene.

Videos circulating online show a fight breaking out within a large crowd on the sidewalk before shots were fired.

What they’re saying: In a statement issued Sunday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom called the tragedy “another horrendous act of gun violence.”

