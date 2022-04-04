The latest on the deadliest mass shooting in Sacramento

A mass shooting in Sacramento, California, killed six people and injured 12 others Sunday morning.
Driving the news: The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victims who died: Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21; Devazia Turner, 29; Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; Sergio Harris, 38; and Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32.
- One suspect, Dandre Martin, 26, was arrested for investigation of assault and illegal firearm possession.
Details: Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester on Sunday said that investigators have received multiple photos and videos, for which they are grateful.
- The police said multiple shooters were involved, per NPR.
- Currently, one stolen handgun has been recovered from the crime scene.
- Videos circulating online show a fight breaking out within a large crowd on the sidewalk before shots were fired.
What they’re saying: In a statement issued Sunday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom called the tragedy “another horrendous act of gun violence.”
- “As it is early in this investigation, my administration will continue to work closely with local and state law enforcement as we monitor the situation,” he said.
- “The scourge of gun violence continues to be a crisis in our country, and we must resolve to bring an end to this carnage,” added Newsom.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan avoided a no-confidence vote. Now he’s calling for earlier elections