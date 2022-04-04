Facebook Twitter
Monday, April 4, 2022 
The latest on the deadliest mass shooting in Sacramento

Police are still looking for suspects who killed six people and injured 12 others early Sunday in Sacramento

Gitanjali Poonia By Gitanjali Poonia
 April 4, 2022 1:25 p.m. MDT
Sacramento police place evidence markers at the scene of a mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Sacramento police crime scene investigators place evidence markers on 10th Street at the scene of a mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP

A mass shooting in Sacramento, California, killed six people and injured 12 others Sunday morning.

Driving the news: The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victims who died: Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21; Devazia Turner, 29; Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; Sergio Harris, 38; and Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32.

  • One suspect, Dandre Martin, 26, was arrested for investigation of assault and illegal firearm possession.

Details: Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester on Sunday said that investigators have received multiple photos and videos, for which they are grateful.

  • The police said multiple shooters were involved, per NPR.
  • Currently, one stolen handgun has been recovered from the crime scene.
  • Videos circulating online show a fight breaking out within a large crowd on the sidewalk before shots were fired.

What they’re saying: In a statement issued Sunday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom called the tragedy “another horrendous act of gun violence.”

  • “As it is early in this investigation, my administration will continue to work closely with local and state law enforcement as we monitor the situation,” he said.
  • “The scourge of gun violence continues to be a crisis in our country, and we must resolve to bring an end to this carnage,” added Newsom.

