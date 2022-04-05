Facebook Twitter
U.S. Capitol Police captured an ‘aggressive’ fox on Capitol Hill

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 April 5, 2022 2:43 p.m. MDT
The U.S. Capitol is seen behind the U.S. flag, Ukrainian flag and the flag of Washington, D.C., in Washington on Tuesday, March, 1, 2022. U.S. Capitol Police said Tuesday that it had captured an “aggressive fox” that had been spotted near the grounds.

Jose Luis Magana, Associated Press

U.S. Capitol Police said Tuesday that it had captured an “aggressive fox” that had been spotted near the grounds.

Driving the news: “We have received several reports of aggressive fox encounters on or near the grounds of the U.S. Capitol,” the police said on Twitter. “For your safety, please do not approach any foxes.”

  • The Capitol Police said animal control officers were working to trap and find any foxes on the grounds.
  • Three hours later, the police tweeted: “Captured.”

Details: Congressional Quarterly reporter Michael Macagnone tweeted a photo of the fox on Monday.

  • “I was sitting at a gazebo outside the Russell Senate Office building when this little one came trotting up. Then galloped after a squirrel,” he tweeted.

Reaction: There were a number of reactions to the fox’s appearance on social media. Many joked about the fox coverage, saying there should be more “fox news” in Washington.

The bigger picture: Officials told Fox 5 DC that the fox might have a den near the Dirksen Senate Office Building or near the Russell Senate Office Building.

  • These foxes tend to be protective of their dens and territory, per Fox 5 DC.

