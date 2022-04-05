U.S. Capitol Police captured an ‘aggressive’ fox on Capitol Hill

U.S. Capitol Police said Tuesday that it had captured an “aggressive fox” that had been spotted near the grounds.

Driving the news: “We have received several reports of aggressive fox encounters on or near the grounds of the U.S. Capitol,” the police said on Twitter. “For your safety, please do not approach any foxes.”



The Capitol Police said animal control officers were working to trap and find any foxes on the grounds.

Three hours later, the police tweeted: “Captured.”

Details: Congressional Quarterly reporter Michael Macagnone tweeted a photo of the fox on Monday.



“I was sitting at a gazebo outside the Russell Senate Office building when this little one came trotting up. Then galloped after a squirrel,” he tweeted.

Spotted outside the Capitol: a red fox. I was sitting at a gazebo outside the Russell Senate Office building when this little one came trotting up. Then galloped after a squirrel pic.twitter.com/xrX4sMi9XU — Michael Macagnone (@mikemacagnone) April 4, 2022

Reaction: There were a number of reactions to the fox’s appearance on social media. Many joked about the fox coverage, saying there should be more “fox news” in Washington.

🚨 🦊Capitol Hill fox caught https://t.co/lH3k6RZKYH — Brie Jackson (@PositivelyBrie) April 5, 2022

"does the Capitol Hill fox run in a PAC" — Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) April 5, 2022

can we get pool reports for the fox on capitol hill — j.d. durkin 🌱 (@jd_durkin) April 5, 2022

The bigger picture: Officials told Fox 5 DC that the fox might have a den near the Dirksen Senate Office Building or near the Russell Senate Office Building.

