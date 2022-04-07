Facebook Twitter
Thursday, April 7, 2022 | 
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19

Does House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have any COVID symptoms?

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 April 7, 2022 9:16 a.m. MDT
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi pauses as she speaks during a news conference.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., pauses as she speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Washington. Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, according to her staff.

Evan Vucci, Associated Press

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19.

Details: Pelosi, D-Calif., tested negative for COVID-19 earlier this week before testing positive Thursday, according to Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff.

  • She is currently asymptomatic.
  • Pelosi has been vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.
  • “The Speaker will quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly,” Hammill said in a tweet.

Of note: Pelosi canceled a press conference after she tested positive for COVID-19.

The bigger picture: A coronavirus wave has hit some of the elite in Washington, D.C., infecting the likes of Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo among others, per Axios.

  • Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, tested positive after attending the Gridiron Club dinner event in D.C.
  • Per Politico, some members of the press who attended the event also tested positive for COVID-19. 
