Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19.

Details: Pelosi, D-Calif., tested negative for COVID-19 earlier this week before testing positive Thursday, according to Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff.



She is currently asymptomatic.

Pelosi has been vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.

“The Speaker will quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly,” Hammill said in a tweet.

Of note: Pelosi canceled a press conference after she tested positive for COVID-19.

The bigger picture: A coronavirus wave has hit some of the elite in Washington, D.C., infecting the likes of Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo among others, per Axios.

