Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19.
Details: Pelosi, D-Calif., tested negative for COVID-19 earlier this week before testing positive Thursday, according to Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff.
- She is currently asymptomatic.
- Pelosi has been vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.
- “The Speaker will quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly,” Hammill said in a tweet.
The Speaker will quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly. (2/2)— Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) April 7, 2022
Of note: Pelosi canceled a press conference after she tested positive for COVID-19.
The bigger picture: A coronavirus wave has hit some of the elite in Washington, D.C., infecting the likes of Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo among others, per Axios.
- Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, tested positive after attending the Gridiron Club dinner event in D.C.
- Per Politico, some members of the press who attended the event also tested positive for COVID-19.