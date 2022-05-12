A trailblazing Palestinian American reporter was shot and killed in the West Bank. Here’s what we know

Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed in the West Bank city of Jenin on Wednesday, The New York Times reported.

Abu Akleh was a veteran reporter for the Al Jazeera network for 25 years, mainly reporting on conflicts within the Middle East.

Tensions between Palestine and Israel are high after Abu Akleh was shot and killed while wearing identifiable press attire during a military raid by Israeli forces, according to The Associated Press.

The incident has sparked international outrage amongst government officials, media outlets and the public.

As of Thursday, the details surrounding Abu Akleh’s death are still unclear. Israeli Defense Forces International Spokesperson Amnon Shefler told CNN late Wednesday that the Israelis “just don’t know yet” who was responsible for Abu Akhleh’s death.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas insisted that Israeli forces were “fully responsible” for her death and vowed to involve the International Criminal Court in the investigation, BBC News reported.

Al Jazeera claims that Abu Akleh was “assassinated in cold blood,” and that she was wearing a distinctive vest that identified her as a member of the press, NBC News reported.

Funeral services were held for Abu Akleh on Thursday, where thousands of Palestinians gathered to mourn the trailblazing reporter in the West Bank city of Ramallah, per AP. The investigation into her death is still ongoing, with updates being tracked by The New York Times.