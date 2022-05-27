Wacky weekend weather coming for Memorial Day weekend across the U.S. with snowstorms, extreme heat, tornadoes

There are some wild weather forecasts coming for many cities in the United States. this weekend. Here is what experts are expecting in some areas of the country.

Virginia tornado warnings

The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for south central Virginia. ABC 8 News released images of crumbled buildings, giant collapsed trees and large debris on houses, due to heavy storm damage in Bedford County. The risk of severe storms is expected to stay in place until 8 p.m. EST.

Snow in the Northwest

Areas in the northern Rockies can expect more than a foot of snow this weekend. Most of the snow is expected to remain at higher elevations in the mountains, but some residents of the Northwest could see snow this weekend. Those areas include Montana, Idaho, Colorado, Wyoming, Oregon and northern Utah.

Most of the heavy snowfall is expected Sunday through Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

“For those with holiday weekend plans, please plan accordingly for wet and raw conditions in the back country,” the National Weather Service office in Missoula, Montana, told CNN.

Extreme heat in Texas, pleasant weather on the East Coast

In the eastern part of the U.S., residents can expect a hot Memorial Day weekend, perfect for barbecues and seeing if watermelon is ripe yet. It will be hot and sunny for those areas, as well as the Midwest.

Texas is expected to get extreme dry heat and possible winds. Sunday shows a possibility of reaching highs in the 100s, according to KSAT 12 News.

Severe weather warnings in the Upper Midwest, central U.S.

The Storm Prediction Center published a warning about severe thunderstorms on Memorial Day, with risks of hail, strong winds and the possibility of tornadoes. The warning is for people living in or near Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Omaha, Nebraska; and Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The National Weather Service for Sioux Falls tweeted, “Have a plan should warnings be issued for your location. If you have outdoor plans, know where your sturdy shelter is before storms form.”

Multiple rounds of strong to severe storms are possible this holiday weekend. Some uncertainty in the details remain, so stay weather aware. Have a plan should warnings be issued for your location. If you have outdoor plans, know where your sturdy shelter is before storms form. pic.twitter.com/xAEFbGJzBp — NWS Sioux Falls (@NWSSiouxFalls) May 27, 2022

Wildfire in New Mexico

The temperatures will likely get into the 100s in parts of New Mexico, with likely strong gusts of wind, per the National Weather Service. It will continue to be hot and dry in New Mexico, where wildfires have been raging for weeks, as reported by Deseret News.

The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire is the state’s largest fire on record, and another fire, Black fire, has burned 173,000 acres, according to the Incident Information System. Firefighters are still working to contain the fires.