Jen Psaki is leaving the White House and will be replaced by Karine Jean-Pierre

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced that Karine Jean-Pierre will replace Jen Psaki as press secretary for the White House. She will be the first Black and openly gay woman to hold this position.

What they’re saying: “Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris administration on behalf of the American people,” said Biden, according to the White House.



He continued by praising Psaki for “raising the bar, communicating directly and truthfully to the American people, and keeping her sense of humor while doing so.”

Details: Jean-Pierre currently serves as the principal deputy press secretary and deputy assistant to Biden.



According to NBC News, she was born in Haiti and immigrated to Queens, New York, as a child.

Her past experiences include working as the chief of staff for then-Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris in 2020, chief public affairs officer for the nonprofit MoveOn.org, as well as various positions during former President Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign and Biden’s 2020 campaign, per Axios.

Jean-Pierre has filled in for Psaki in the past but will permanently take on the role after Psaki leaves on May 13.

