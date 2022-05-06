Facebook Twitter
At least 8 confirmed dead in Havana explosion

An explosion went off inside a luxury hotel in Central Havana, Cuba, leaving at least 8 people dead

By Sarah Gambles
   
An explosion ravaged a luxury hotel in central Havana, Cuba, Friday morning, killing at least eight people, with 30 people hospitalized, CNN confirms.

Searches are currently underway to find others who could be caught under the rubble.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the explosion was caused by a gas leak,” according to the office of the Cuban presidency on Twitter, per The New York Times.

The explosion damaged other buildings nearby, including a school “with some children reportedly injured by the blast,” according to The New York Times.

Hotel Saratoga is a five-star hotel in the heart of historic Havana.

Yazira de la Caridad, a woman who lives a block away from the blast, told USA Today, “The whole building moved. I thought it was an earthquake.”

This story is developing.

