Corrections officer dies after allegedly helping an Alabama murder suspect escape

Casey White, a fugitive from Alabama, and a former Lauderdale County corrections officer, Vicky White, were arrested after their vehicle crashed during a police chase in Evansville, Indiana, on Monday. Vicky White, who is not related to Casey White, died Monday night after being hospitalized due to injuries, including self-inflicted gunshot wounds, according to CNN.
It is believed that she aided Casey White in escaping a Lauderdale County detention center, according to CNN.
Breaking: Early Monday evening, U.S. Marshals in the Evansville area were pursuing a vehicle that was driven by Casey White, with Vicky White in the passenger seat.
- The vehicle crashed, and Casey White surrendered to police. Vicky White was transported to the hospital due to self-inflicted gunshot wounds, according to WVTM Birmingham. No officers or citizens were hurt during the pursuit.
- The pair were previously found at a hotel and then followed by police. They were believed to have been in Evansville since May 3, according to CNN.
- U.S. Marshals released photos earlier on Monday of someone they believed to be Casey White, who was caught on surveillance footage at a car wash in Evansville. This was the first time he had been spotted since escaping a Lauderdale County detention center, reported CNN.
Who is Casey White? Casey White was charged with capital murder in 2020 for stabbing a 58-year-old woman. When he confessed to the murder, he was already serving a 75-year sentence for a “crime spree” in 2015, which included carjacking, a home invasion and a police chase, according to CBS News.
Timeline of the case: According to Fox News, these are the events that have taken place in the case:
- Friday, April 29: Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County Detention Center, told her coworkers that she would be taking Casey White to the county courthouse for a “mental health evaluation.” She also stated that she wasn’t feeling well and would be going to see a doctor afterward. Neither of these claims turned out to be true, and Vicky White was seen on surveillance footage leading Casey White out of the prison and into a parked car. They did not return to the detention center.
- Monday, May 2: Lauderdale County Police issued an arrest warrant for Vicky White. They believed she may have been coerced into taking part in Casey White’s escape.
- Tuesday, May 3: The county sheriff’s office confirmed a “special relationship” between Casey White and Vicky White, which they had confirmed through tips from other inmates. They also received tips stating that the couple was driving a Ford Edge, and could possibly be in Rogersville, Alabama, armed with a shotgun and semi-automatic rifle.
- Wednesday, May 4: Police announced that Vicky White was no longer employed by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. She was set to retire on April 29 but never filled out the paperwork.
- Friday, May 6: The U.S. Marshals Service announced that they had located the vehicle that Casey White and Vicky White used after they left the detention center.
- Saturday, May 7: Police released footage showing Vicky White at a Quality Inn in Florence, Alabama, the morning she left the detention center with Casey White.
- Monday, May 9: Police found a second vehicle that was said to be used by the couple the day they left the detention center on April 29. They also released the footage from the car wash prior to the aforementioned police chase and car accident. Casey White surrenders to authorities, and Vicky White dies after being hospitalized for injuries, including a self-inflicted gunshot wound.