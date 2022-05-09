Corrections officer dies after allegedly helping an Alabama murder suspect escape

Casey White, a fugitive from Alabama, and a former Lauderdale County corrections officer, Vicky White, were arrested after their vehicle crashed during a police chase in Evansville, Indiana, on Monday. Vicky White, who is not related to Casey White, died Monday night after being hospitalized due to injuries, including self-inflicted gunshot wounds, according to CNN.

It is believed that she aided Casey White in escaping a Lauderdale County detention center, according to CNN.

Breaking: Early Monday evening, U.S. Marshals in the Evansville area were pursuing a vehicle that was driven by Casey White, with Vicky White in the passenger seat.



The vehicle crashed, and Casey White surrendered to police. Vicky White was transported to the hospital due to self-inflicted gunshot wounds, according to WVTM Birmingham. No officers or citizens were hurt during the pursuit.

The pair were previously found at a hotel and then followed by police. They were believed to have been in Evansville since May 3, according to CNN.

U.S. Marshals released photos earlier on Monday of someone they believed to be Casey White, who was caught on surveillance footage at a car wash in Evansville. This was the first time he had been spotted since escaping a Lauderdale County detention center, reported CNN.

Who is Casey White? Casey White was charged with capital murder in 2020 for stabbing a 58-year-old woman. When he confessed to the murder, he was already serving a 75-year sentence for a “crime spree” in 2015, which included carjacking, a home invasion and a police chase, according to CBS News.

Timeline of the case: According to Fox News, these are the events that have taken place in the case:

