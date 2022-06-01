Tulsa mass shooting left four dead and multiple people injured

Multiple people were shot and killed in a shooting on the St. Francis Hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday.

What happened?: As of 6:24 p.m., the Tulsa Police Department confirmed four casualties and “multiple” injuries after an unidentified man armed with a rifle entered the Natalie Medical Building and started shooting, via Facebook.

“We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties,” the post stated.

“Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats. We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties.”

State of play: According to CNN, the police were evacuating the building on Wednesday evening, Richard Meulenberg, with police, said.

“We have multiple floors ... with hundreds of rooms and hundreds of people within the building,” he said, adding, “We’re treating this as a catastrophic scene right now.”

Worth noting: The alleged killer’s motive and cause of death are unclear, per NBC News.

The authorities said that “reunification for families” will be held west of LaFortune Park, at Memorial High School.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Alchohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is providing assistance at the scene, the agency said via Twitter.

By the numbers: More than 230 mass shootings have occurred in the U.S. in 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive.