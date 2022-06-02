Here are 5 photos from Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II was 25 years old when she took over the throne.

For the first time in history, Buckingham Palace is celebrating a ruler’s 70th year as a British monarch.

Festivities have already begun to celebrate the 96-year-old queen reaching a Platinum Jubilee — starting with Trooping the Color, a birthday parade led by Diana Ross, according to ABC News.

The four-day celebration will also include church services, parties, races, pageants and lunches, lasting until Sunday, June 5.

The monarch, who held a walking stick and wore a dusky dove-blue coat and dress during her appearances today, will lead the lighting of the Platinum Jubilee beacon that towers over the “Tree of Trees” sculpture later in the evening.

“Placing the ‘Tree of Trees’ at the heart of the beacon lighting reflects the Royal Family’s long history of championing environmental causes and will pay a fitting tribute to Her Majesty’s 70 years of service to the nation,” a statement from Buckingham Palace said, per CNN.

More than 3,000 beacons will be lit across the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man and in all of the overseas territories.

Appearances from the Royal Balcony are only expected from family members who are “undertaking official public duties,” including Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and their children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

The Queen’s son, Prince Andrew, her grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, were missing from the balcony this year, as they are no longer working royals, per ABC News.

Here are five photos from the celebrations.

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, left, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William watch from the balcony of Buckingham Place after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London, Thursday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. Aaron Chown, Associated Press

Members of the Household division take part in the Trooping the Color parade at Horse Guards, in London on Thursday, June 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. Matt Dunham, Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II stands as Prince Louis covers his ears on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Color ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, on Thursday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. Aaron Chown, Associated Press