One dead, one injured in San Francisco Muni train shooting

One person was killed and another injured in a shooting on the San Francisco light rail on Wednesday at 10 a.m., according to ABC 7 News.



San Francisco District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melgar tweeted details provided by the police.

“Terrible news this morning,” she said. “On the MUNI between Forest Hill and Castro station, we have been informed by SFPD that a shooting occurred inside the train. Two victims were shot.”

Details: Melgar said that one of the victims was dead while the other was in the hospital.

“Perpetrator ran out of the train at Castro station,” she added.

What they’re saying: San Francisco police officer Kathryn Winters addressed reporters and said it may be an isolated incident.

“I also want to assure the community that this incident does not appear to have any connection to Pride events or does not appear to target the LGBTQ community,” Winters said, per NBC, Bay Area. “We really want to make sure that our community members and visitors who are in town for Pride week understand that.”

For now, buses will continue traveling between West Portal and Castro, according to SF Gate.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information.

