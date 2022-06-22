Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, June 22, 2022 | 
U.S. & World

One dead, one injured in San Francisco Muni train shooting

A shooting on the light rail in San Francisco left one dead and one injured on Wednesday

By  Gitanjali Poonia Gitanjali Poonia  gpoonia@deseretnews.com
   
SHARE One dead, one injured in San Francisco Muni train shooting
San Francisco Police Officer spokesperson Kathryn Winters speaks with reporters outside the entrance to the Castro Muni station.

San Francisco police spokesperson Kathryn Winters speaks with reporters outside of the entrance to the Castro Muni station following a shooting in San Francisco on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. One person was killed and another injured in the shooting.

Janie Har, Associated Press

One person was killed and another injured in a shooting on the San Francisco light rail on Wednesday at 10 a.m., according to ABC 7 News.


Driving the news: San Francisco District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melgar tweeted details provided by the police.

“Terrible news this morning,” she said. “On the MUNI between Forest Hill and Castro station, we have been informed by SFPD that a shooting occurred inside the train. Two victims were shot.”

Related

Details: Melgar said that one of the victims was dead while the other was in the hospital.

“Perpetrator ran out of the train at Castro station,” she added.

What they’re saying: San Francisco police officer Kathryn Winters addressed reporters and said it may be an isolated incident.

“I also want to assure the community that this incident does not appear to have any connection to Pride events or does not appear to target the LGBTQ community,” Winters said, per NBC, Bay Area. “We really want to make sure that our community members and visitors who are in town for Pride week understand that.”

Related

For now, buses will continue traveling between West Portal and Castro, according to SF Gate.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information.

Next Up In U.S. and world
Andrew Gillum, Ron DeSantis’ former gubernatorial rival, charged with conspiracy and fraud
Two steps forward, one step back: Pollution, emissions progress slowed by war in Ukraine
An earthquake in Afghanistan has killed more than 1,000 people
Would a gas tax holiday help? Romney says the problem’s not 18¢ per gallon, it’s the $2 price hike
Report: FDA to ban Juul e-cigarettes in U.S.
Church rededicates Hong Kong Temple following renovation, scheduled to reopen in July