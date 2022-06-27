Meet Mr. Happy Face, the ‘world’s ugliest dog’

The bar was high at the World’s Ugliest Dog contest this year, but this hairless creature with a crooked face, toothless smile and white mohawk emerged as the winner.

Mr. Happy Face is a 17-year-old Chinese crested-Chihuahua mix. Adopted in August last year, this canine came from a hoarder’s house and had suffered through abuse and neglect, the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds and Event Center website stated.

“It was clear and obvious Mr. Happy Face deserved to be champion,” Debra Mathy, one of the contest’s judges, said Saturday during the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California, per The New York Times.

“All the obstacles this dog overcame physically and in his past life — it’s amazing.”

Most of the entries in the competition were rescued from shelters, highlighting the importance of adopting and celebrating imperfections, according to the “Today” show.

Contestants and their handlers line the stage at the World’s Ugliest Dog competition, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Petaluma, Calif. D. Ross Cameron, Associated Press

“‘Beauty is in the eye of the beholder’ is exemplified at the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest,” the contest’s press release stated, adding that it has been a “testament” since the 70s that all dogs can be a man’s best friend.

Mr. Happy Face’s owner, Jeneda Benally, won $1,500 and a chance to appear on the “Today” show on a New York City trip.

Benally said the dog “hobbled up” to her at the shelter and chose her. The veterinarian told Benally that the pet would have to be on medications for the rest of the short life he was predicted to have left, but the canine proved to defy the odds.

“I vowed that day, he would be so loved that he would never remember how awful his previous life had been,” Benally wrote, per the event website. “Love, kindness and mommy kisses have helped him defy the anticipated short life that we all expected him to have with our family.”

Other dogs that placed in the contest were Wild Thang and Jinny Lu, who came in 2nd place, while Monkey and the hairless Rascal Deux came in third.