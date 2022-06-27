Russia announces criminal trial for Brittany Griner to be held on July 1

WNBA star Brittany Griner will stand trial in front of the Russian government on July 1, CNN reported Monday.

Griner was arrested in February at a Russian airport on claims of cannabis possession charges as she was returning to the country to play for a Russian team.

Breaking: Brittney Griner’s detention in a Russian prison has been extended for *six months* pending trial, which will start Friday, the WNBA star’s lawyer, Alexander Boykov, told CNN, following a preliminary court session Monday. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) June 27, 2022

What penalty does Brittany Griner face if convicted in Russia?

The two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist could “face 10 years in prison if convicted on charges of large-scale transportation of drugs,” per The Associated Press.

In Russia, fewer than 1% of defendants in criminal cases are acquitted and the acquittal can be overturned, according to The Associated Press.

Griner has remained in a Russian detention center for 41⁄ 2 months, starting less than one week before Russia invaded Ukraine.

What does the U.S. government say about Brittany Griner’s detention?

When the arrest happened, the U.S. State Department said it would allow the case to move through the Russian legal system before making a statement about the arrest.

However, in May, the department “reclassified Griner as wrongfully detained” and moved her case to the purview of the department’s special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, per Fox News.

Why was Brittany Griner in Russia and who is waiting for her at home?

The Phoenix Mercury center was in Russia earning extra money playing for a Russian team during the WNBA’s offseason.

Griner shares custody of her 6-year-old twins with her ex-wife Glory Johnson, who also plays in the WNBA, according to Us Weekly.