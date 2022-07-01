This year’s Independence Day celebrations across the United States are set up to be far from normal, thanks to shortages, inflation and supply chain issues. Many cities are having to reschedule their holiday firework shows — or are canceling them altogether, Business Insider reported.

Rising costs: The American Pyrotechnics Association reports that firework shows will be record-breakingly expensive this year.



The cost of supplies and materials for fireworks has risen 20%, along with shipping costs, which have seen a price increase of 50% since 2019.

In 2019, it would cost anywhere from $8,000 to $10,000 per shipping container. Now that cost is around $45,000 per container.

The association says the rise of fuel costs and labor have put a strain on the industry as well.

Domestic shipping costs have doubled since last year, and demand for rental cargo vehicles is at a high.

Some rental companies are dealing with a four- to six-month backlog, causing firework shipments to arrive late, the APA states.

Cancellations: Phoenix canceled three major shows this year due to the inability to secure professional-grade fireworks, according to NPR.



Minneapolis canceled its show due to staffing shortages, and Fairfax, Virginia, will have a late show, due to shipment delays, Insider says.

Laser shows: Some cities are canceling their firework shows and replacing them with laser shows, due to wildfire concerns.

