The latest upheaval in Sri Lanka’s political crisis

Protesters in Sri Lanka over the weekend stormed the residences of the nation’s president and prime minister, prompting them to resign.

The resignations were the latest upheaval in Sri Lanka’s worst political crisis in nearly seven decades, NBC News reports.

Driving the news: Shortages in food and other necessities prompted thousands of Sri Lankans to storm President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s home Saturday, according to PBS NewsHour. Photos even captured protesters swimming in the presidential pool, NBC News reported.

In addition, protesters set fire to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s private residence, according to CNN.

Both Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe agreed to resign in the wake of the weekend’s protests. Still, a resolution to Sri Lanka’s crisis isn’t in sight, according to PBS.

“The promised resignations brought no end to the crisis — and the protesters have vowed to occupy the official buildings until their top leaders are gone.”

Lawmakers in Sri Lanka have agreed to elect a new president on July 20, PBS reported.

Background: The difficulty of buying basic necessities in Sri Lanka kindled the first wave of protests against Rajapaksa’s government in early March, according to NBC News. By last week, Wickremesinghe said Sri Lanka’s economy had “collapsed” in the midst of stalled debt talks with the International Monetary Fund.

“Corruption and mismanagement” by the government created a crisis where Sri Lankans are now “skipping meals and lining up for hours to try to buy scarce fuel,” according to PBS. Aid from China and India has provided small relief.

The crisis has affected Sri Lankans from all walks of life, CNN reported.

“In several major cities including the capital, Colombo, desperate residents continue to queue for food and medicine, with reports of civilians clashing with police and the military as they wait in line.”

Looking ahead: Rajapaksa will step down July 13, and parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena will likely be in charge temporarily, according to CNN.

The unstable government must focus on ongoing bailout talks with the IMF, but PBS reports on the challenge after the weekend hostilities.

“The political impasse is further fueling the economic crisis since the absence of an alternative unity government threatened to delay a hoped-for bailout from the International Monetary Fund.”

