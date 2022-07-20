EU gas shortage marks ‘the first truly global energy crisis in history’

Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, announced in a press release Monday that “the world is experiencing the first truly global energy crisis in history.”

According to the agency, the European Union needs to save around 12 billion cubic meters of gas over the next three months to avoid a gas crisis this winter — “enough to fill about 130 (liquid natural gas) tankers.”

Driving the crisis:

In June, the Russian-controlled energy giant Gazprom reduced gas flow to 40% through the Nord Stream 1 Pipeline that runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany, per Reuters. Germany still relies on Russia for around 35% of its gas, France 17%, according to The Washington Post.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, in a press release Wednesday, said, “Gazprom had not the slightest interest to rebalance the market. On the contrary, it kept its storage levels as low as possible, and the supplies too, and therefore reducing the supply, tightening the market and driving up the prices.”

Russia has been reaping the benefits of high gas prices. According to Birol “Since its invasion of Ukraine, the amount of revenue that Russia has collected from exporting oil and gas to Europe has doubled compared with the average of recent years — to $95 billion.”

Von der Leyen said, “Russia is blackmailing us. Russia is using energy as a weapon.”

Plan to replace the gas

Germany has begun implementing auction systems to save gas, and the EU announced a plan “to reduce gas use in Europe by 15% until next spring” so that extra gas can be used to fill storage facilities to use in winter, per a European Commission press release.

The European nations are now deepening ties with countries such as Azerbaijan, Qatar, Algeria and Egypt in order to ship liquid natural gas into the continent, according to von der Leyen.

What to watch

The Nord 1 Pipeline was shut off for routine maintenance on July 11, and is slated to resume gas flows Thursday. Reuters reports that two Russian sources familiar with export plans claim the flows “were expected to restart on Thursday but below capacity of 160 million cubic metres per day.” Many officials were worried the pipeline would be permanently cut off and still are waiting anxiously for the gas to start flowing again.

Birol concluded his policy recommendations by encouraging unity among the European nations. “This winter could become a historic test of European solidarity — one it cannot afford to fail — with implications far beyond the energy sector. Europe may well be called upon to show the true strength of its union.”