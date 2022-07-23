Facebook Twitter
Toys R Us is making a comeback ... again

The toy retailer has had unsuccessful comeback attempts, including an attempt to open two new stores in 2019

By  Lottie Elizabeth Johnson Lottie Elizabeth Johnsonlottiejohnson@deseretnews.com
In this July 30, 1996, file photo, a woman pushes a shopping cart over a graphic of Toys R Us mascot Geoffrey the giraffe at the Toys R Us store in Raritan, N.J.

In this July 30, 1996, file photo, a woman pushes a shopping cart over a graphic of Toys R Us mascot Geoffrey the giraffe at the Toys R Us store in Raritan, N.J. Toys R Us announced it will return in every Macy’s in the U.S. ahead of the 2022 holiday season.

Daniel Hulshizer, Associated Press

Toys R Us is making a grand return.

Driving the news: Macy’s has announced that the Toys R Us brand will appear in every Macy’s store in the U.S. this holiday season, according to a news release. Toys R Us will reemerge with in-store shops at Macy’s locations starting in late July and will continue rolling out through Oct. 15.

Details: “The Toys ‘R’ Us brand will come to life in-store with playful colored fixtures as well as hands-on demonstration tables for customers to interact with various toy assortments,” Macy’s revealed in the news release. “The Toys ‘R’ Us shops will also feature a life-size ‘Geoffrey on a Bench’ photo opportunity for families.”

The in-store shops will range anywhere from 1,000 square feet to as large as 10,000 square feet in flagship locations spanning across Atlanta, Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and San Francisco.

Context: Macy’s and Toys R Us formed a partnership last year, working together to sell toys on Macy’s website and open “shops-within-shops” at 400 department stores, CNN reported.

Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy and shut down all locations in 2018. Since then, the toy retailer has had unsuccessful comeback attempts, including an attempt to open two new stores in 2019, the Deseret News reported.

