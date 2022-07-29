What’s in the new Inflation Reduction Act?

After months of negotiation, Senate Democrats have reached an agreement on a bill to reduce the effects of climate change and inflation. Here’s what to know about the Inflation Reduction Act.

What will the Inflation Reduction Act do?

The Inflation Reduction Act has two main goals: Lower health care costs, and invest in domestic energy production to curb the effects of climate change.

The act will:



Make a down payment on deficit reduction to fight inflation.

Invest in domestic energy production and manufacturing.

Reduce carbon emissions by around 40% by 2030.

Allow medicare to negotiate for lower prices for prescription drugs.

Expand the Affordable Care Act Program through 2025.

Health care

This act will allow Medicare to negotiate some prescription drug prices, and set a spending cap of $2,000 annually. The bill will also lower health care premiums for the 13 million Americans insured through the Affordable Care Act for the next three years. Lawmakers claim beneficiaries will save an average of $800 annually.

Climate change

This bill will offer American families tax rebates to buy energy-efficient appliances, as well as tax credits for electric or fuel cell vehicles of up to $7,500 if the vehicle was made in the U.S.

The White House says tax credits will also be available for people who work in clean energy projects, which “will create thousands of good paying jobs — manufacturing jobs on clean energy construction projects, carbon capture projects, and more.”

Who is paying for all of this?

The bill proposes spending $739 billion over the next 10 years: around $300 billion for a government spending deficit reduction, $369 billion for clean energy and climate change programs, and $69 billion for the Affordable Care Act extension.

Funds for the bill come from a 15% minimum corporate tax, which a committee on taxation estimates will contribute about $313 billion. The president added that families and individuals making under $400,000 annually will not see an increase in taxes. The rest of the funds will include $288 billion from prescription drug pricing reform, $124 billion from IRS tax enforcement and $14 billion from a carried interest loophole.

Will the bill become law?

Even though Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., was one of the biggest obstacles to reach a deal on this bill, Senate Democrats still need the support of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. She previously rejected an earlier version of the bill because she didn’t support closing the carried interest tax loophole. Closing this loophole would require money managers to pay the same tax rate as other professions.

Another blockade lies in the decision of the moderate House members, who could possibly oppose the bill, due to the full state and local tax deduction being pulled from the bill. The SALT deduction usually affects more affluent Americans, those who pay higher local and state taxes. This deduction allows those people to subtract the local taxes they pay from the federal amount that they owe. Some House Democrats want this deduction back in the bill.

Another obstacle is Congress’ summer recess, which starts on Aug. 5. Additionally, some members of Congress have tested positive for COVID-19, so they won’t cast their vote in person.

The 725-page bill is currently under review by Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, who isn’t expected to finish until next week. Without Republican support, all 50 Democrats, along with Vice President Kamala Harris, will need to vote in favor to approve the bill, which will then move to the House.