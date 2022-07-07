WWII veteran says that America’s current state is ‘not what they died for’

Carl Spurlin Dekel, a WWII veteran, celebrated his 100th birthday on June 29. In a tearful interview with Fox 13 Tampa Bay, Dekel stated that the current state of the United States is “not what they died for.”

The news: Dekel left to serve in the war in September 1940, according to Fox. On June 29, he spent his 100th birthday celebrating with family and friends.



He is a native of Lakeland, Florida, and he takes pride in the service he provided for his country and the awards he has received.

“It was an honor to serve my country and if I had to do it again and I was the same age, I would do it. I guarantee you,” he said.

“It’s all gone down the drain”: Dekel expressed grief over the current state of the country.



“People don’t realize what they have ... the things we did and the things we fought for and the boys that died for it, it’s all gone down the drain. Our country is going to hell in a handbasket,” Dekel said tearfully, according to Yahoo.

According to the Fox report, he hopes that future generations can appreciate the sacrifices those before them have made.

“We haven’t got the country we had when I was raised, not at all,” he said. “Nobody will have the fun I had. Nobody will have the opportunity I had. It’s just not the same and that’s not what our boys, that’s not what they died for.”

The bottom line: Through it all, Dekel says that he tries to remain positive and see the beauty in the little things.

