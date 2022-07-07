Facebook Twitter
Thursday, July 7, 2022 | 
Boris Johnson announces resignation as prime minister

By  Hannah Murdock Hannah Murdock
   
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to media next to 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Johnson announced he will resign as Prime Minister.

Alberto Pezzali, Associated Press

Boris Johnson announced Thursday that he will resign as British prime minister.

The announcement comes as Johnson has faced pressure within his own party to resign, The Associated Press reported.

Why is Boris Johnson stepping down as prime minister?

In the past 24 hours, nearly half of Johnson’s Cabinet ministers resigned after it was revealed that Johnson promoted Chris Pincher to a position in his government despite knowing about numerous sexual assault allegations against Pincher, per Axios.

The move seems to be the last straw after almost three years of controversies with Johnson in power, per BBC News.

Who will replace Boris Johnson?

Standing in front of No. 10 Downing St. in London on Thursday, Johnson resigned as the Conservative Party leader. However, he will remain prime minister until the Conservative Party names his replacement, according to The Associated Press.

“It is clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader of that party and therefore a new prime minister,” Johnson said.

The timetable for choosing a new leader will be announced next week, according to BBC News.

