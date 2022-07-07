New report: Officers missed opportunities to stop Uvalde gunman from entering the school

An armed Uvalde, Texas, police officer spotted the gunman before he entered Robb Elementary School, and was ready to fire. The officer asked his supervisor for permission to take the shot but didn’t hear back, according to a new report on law enforcement’s response to the shooting, per The Washington Post.

The bottom line: A top Texas law enforcement official stated last month that there were enough armed officers to stop the shooting after it began, NPR reported. Instead, it took over an hour to take down the gunman.



Now, over a month after the gunman shot and killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a new report has been released that assesses the response of law enforcement officers, according to CNN.

CNN says, according to the report, there were a series of “missed opportunities, mistakes and ‘key issues’ which, if handled differently, could have helped avert the tragedy.”

Details: The “Robb Elementary School Attack Response Assessment and Recommendations” report, produced by Texas State University’s Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training team, went into further details on the events of May 24.



Another officer reportedly almost came into contact with the shooter while he was on school grounds, prior to his entrance into the building, according to the Texas Tribune.