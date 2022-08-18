Kabul Mosque bombing: Another explosion marks the deadliest month this year

Wednesday, an explosion ripped through a crowded mosque during evening prayers in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, killing at least 21 people and injuring 33 more, according to CNN.

In the news

An eyewitness told The Associated Press that the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber, and it killed the prominent cleric Mullah Amir Mohammad Kabuli. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid condemned the explosion, saying on Twitter that “the perpetrators of such crimes will be caught and punished.”

No group has been found guilty of the attack, but last week the Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for a bombing that killed prominent Taliban cleric Rahimullah Haqqani in the same city, per AP.

Attacks all too common

An Italian health care group, Emergency, provides free health care in Afghanistan, where crippling poverty is rampant. Stefano Sozza, the organization's county director, told CNN “In the month of August alone, we managed six mass casualties in our hospital, with a total of almost 80 patients.”

According to the BBC, bombings have killed and injured more than 250 people in the last few weeks. BBC chief international correspondent Lyse Doucet reports that more religious leaders are being targeted, and it appears the Islamic State, a group that “reviles” the Taliban for its diplomatic engagement with the West, is broadening the attacks to include more moderate figures.

This week marks the one-year anniversary of the Taliban’s arrival in Kabul, and the pulling out of U.S. forces from Afghanistan. The Washington Post reports that residents of the city have fallen deeper into poverty, women are not allowed an education and dissent is addressed with violence.

This month also marks the anniversary of a suicide bombing that killed almost 200 people, including 13 U.S. service members, per The New York Times. As Afghans were crowding the airport, attempting to flee from Taliban occupation, a member of the Islamic State detonated a 25-pound vest. The bomber effectively locked down the airport, dooming those who cooperated with Americans, who would be targeted under the new regime.

