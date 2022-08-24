17-year-old sets world record for flying a plane around the world solo

Mack Rutherford has set the record for being the youngest person to fly around the world solo and claiming two marks recognized by the Guinness World Records at once.

His journey began on March 23. According to The Associated Press, Mack, who turned 17 during the trip, has traveled through 52 countries across five continents.

He grabbed the age record title from Travis Ludlow, an 18-year-old from the United Kingdom who made his solo flight last year. Mack also managed to cross the equator twice, garnering him the second record.

To end his trip, he landed on an airstrip in Sofia, Bulgaria’s capital, where he kicked off his trip.

“It was supposed to take between two to three months, and it’s been five months now,” he told The Associated Press. But issues with visas and permits delayed the journey.

His sister, Zara Rutherford, also set a world record in January for the youngest woman to fly solo around the world, per USA Today. She used the same aircraft as her brother — a Shark, which is a two-seater ultralight aircraft, reaching speeds of up to 186 mph.

“They have got around the world safely, effectively, professionally,” said Sam Rutherford, the father of the two siblings. “And they’ve shown to other youngsters that you don’t have to be 18 even, and certainly not 30, to make a difference and do something and follow your dreams.”

Mack’s sister and parents called him every day while he was flying, helping him take the best routes.