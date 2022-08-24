6 months of war in Ukraine — a time to count the costs

Wednesday marks six months since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and its 31st anniversary of independence from the Soviet Union.

Over the past six months, the impact on human lives in the region and globally has been significant. As leaders count the cost of the conflict, some worry that as war fatigue sets in, the international support Ukraine has relied on will start to dwindle.

Human cost

The United Nations recorded 5,587 Ukrainian civilians were killed, 7,890 injured (true number believed to be tens of thousands according to The New York Times)

General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, commander in chief of Ukraine's armed forces, reports the Ukrainian death toll is close to 9,000 military personnel, but gave no details on the figure, per Reuters.

In a press conference earlier this month, Colin Kahl, the U.S. undersecretary of defense for policy, suggested the number of Russians killed or injured is between 70,000 and 80,000.

Since February 2022, one-third of Ukrainians have been displaced from their homes, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency. Seven million are displaced internally, and 13 million are believed to be stranded or unable to leave affected and dangerous areas.

, and 13 million are believed to be stranded or unable to leave affected and dangerous areas. Over 1,000 Ukrainian children have been taken into Russia and adopted by Russian families, according to the Institute for the Study of War. The forcible transfer of children is a violation of international genocide prevention laws.

Many sources provide their estimates for civilian and military casualties in this conflict. Often, those reporting the figures have incentives to inflate or deflate estimates. Grid reports that “counting casualties is an inexact science, often tangled in politics and misinformation,” and it is important to treat any released numbers with a “healthy skepticism.”

Economic cost

The New York Times reports the destruction of infrastructure has cost Ukraine at least $113.5 billion, and it will likely need more than $200 billion to rebuild.

According to data from the Institute for the World Economy:



The U.S. has committed more than $44 billion in government support, more than any other country.

European Union institutions and countries have committed almost $28 billion.

Other donor countries have committed to almost $12 billion in support.

According to the World Bank’s global economic report, the conflict exacerbated an already slowing economy, and “global growth is projected to slow sharply from 5.7 percent in 2021 to 2.9 percent in 2022.”

The impacts on low-income countries are significant, as the World Bank estimates that a prolonged conflict will “lead to a welfare loss for the average household in 43 out of 53 low-income countries surveyed.”

Moving forward

As the prospect of winter looms, CNN reports that there are serious concerns that “war fatigue could influence foreign governments’ contributions as the conflict stagnates.” A war of attrition, combined with higher energy and food prices locally could chip away at public sentiment.

The end game is uncertain, and the goal may be returning to pre-invasion borders, or borders before the annexation of Crimea. If support wanes over the winter, “political leaders might decide the best thing is to broker for a peace deal and undercut the Ukrainian preferred end game,” according to CNN.

But currently, the U.S. has maintained its commitment. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the press that “the United States will not waiver in our support for the Ukrainian people. That was true six months ago; it’s true today; it will be true long after this war, this aggression is over.”

