Bear gives man high-five in viral video

In a viral video with 5.5 million views, a group of three bears are gathered together on the side of the road. One of the bears tentatively walks up to a car where a man is holding out his hand for a high-five. The bear keeps coming closer and closer until he gives him a high-five! The bear then walks away calmly and rejoins his group.

I can’t believe this guy managed to high five a wild bear 😳 pic.twitter.com/GGElUB20dH — Pubity (@PubityIG) August 25, 2022

The location where this took place is unclear. Twitter users reacted to the viral video.

Normally, bears do not give high-fives to onlookers. Here are some tips to stay safe around bears whether you are camping or hiking. These tips and more information can be found in the National Park Service’s article on bear safety:



Help the bear see that you are a human and not another animal.

Wave your arms slowly and stand up.

If you have small children around you, make sure to pick them up.

If you have the ability, move to higher ground to make yourself appear as large as possible.

Do not climb a tree or run.

Move backward slowly while looking at the bear, if possible.

Make sure to travel in groups to avoid bear attacks.

Avoid bear attacks by making sure that you are aware of your surroundings and have safely stored your food in bear-safe canisters downwind from your camp.