Facebook Twitter
Friday, August 26, 2022 | 
U.S. & World World & Nation Outdoors

Bear gives man high-five in viral video

In a viral video with 5.5 million views, a bear cub gives a man in a car a high-five

By  Hanna Seariac Hanna Seariac
SHARE Bear gives man high-five in viral video
Grizzly bears are pictured at Utah’s Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 28, 2014.

Grizzly bears are pictured at Utah’s Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 28, 2014. In a viral video with 5.5 million views, a group of three bears are gathered together on the side of the road. One of the bears tentatively walks up to a car where a man is holding out his hand for a high-five. The bear keeps coming closer and closer until he gives him a high-five! The bear then walks away calmly and rejoins his group.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

In a viral video with 5.5 million views, a group of three bears are gathered together on the side of the road. One of the bears tentatively walks up to a car where a man is holding out his hand for a high-five. The bear keeps coming closer and closer until he gives him a high-five! The bear then walks away calmly and rejoins his group.

The location where this took place is unclear. Twitter users reacted to the viral video.

Normally, bears do not give high-fives to onlookers. Here are some tips to stay safe around bears whether you are camping or hiking. These tips and more information can be found in the National Park Service’s article on bear safety:

  • Help the bear see that you are a human and not another animal.
  • Wave your arms slowly and stand up.
  • If you have small children around you, make sure to pick them up.
  • If you have the ability, move to higher ground to make yourself appear as large as possible.
  • Do not climb a tree or run.
  • Move backward slowly while looking at the bear, if possible.
  • Make sure to travel in groups to avoid bear attacks.

Avoid bear attacks by making sure that you are aware of your surroundings and have safely stored your food in bear-safe canisters downwind from your camp.

Next Up In U.S. and world
Court blocks Arkansas law that bars medical care for transgender children
Sarah Palin made it through Alaska’s primary. What’s she been up to?
How Utah led the way in women’s suffrage
Back to the moon: Artemis I launch first step in returning astronauts to the lunar surface
Judge overturns Texas law banning 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns in public
What did Mark Zuckerberg say on Joe Rogan’s podcast?