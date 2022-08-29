Facebook Twitter
Monday, August 29, 2022 | 
U.S. & World Politics

Beto O’Rourke hospitalized with illness, postpones campaign events

The Texas Democrat was forced to postpone events for his gubernatorial campaign

By  Bridger Beal-Cvetko Bridger Beal-Cvetkobbealcvetko@deseretnews.com
SHARE Beto O’Rourke hospitalized with illness, postpones campaign events
Texas Democrat and gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke speaks during a campaign event on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

Texas Democrat and gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke speaks during a campaign event in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. O’Rourke was hospitalized over the weekend and was forced to postpone a handful of campaign events in his bid to unseat Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

LM Otero, Associated Press

Beto O’Rourke was hospitalized over the weekend and was forced to postpone a handful of campaign events in his bid to unseat Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

What happened: The Democrat and former congressman who is vying for Abbott’s seat announced on Twitter that he was diagnosed with a bacterial infection “after feeling ill on Friday” and checking into Methodist Hospital in San Antonio.

  • “The extraordinary team there — from custodians to nurses and doctors — gave me excellent care and attention, including IV antibiotics and rest,” he said.
  • “While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors’ recommendations,” O’Rourke continued. “I am sorry to have had to postpone events because of this, but promise to be back on the road with you as soon as I am able.”

The Caller Times reported that O’Rourke’s campaign postponed weekend stops in the Corpus Christi area. A spokesperson for the campaign said O’Rourke does not have COVID-19, but didn’t give further information about the illness.

Related

Why it matters: Texas hasn’t had a Democrat win the governorship since 1990, and O’Rourke has waged an uphill battle against Abbott, a Republican. To unseat Abbott, O’Rourke will need to win support from moderate Republicans and independent voters.

But a Dallas Morning News poll earlier this month shows O’Rourke’s favorability numbers are underwater among Republicans and independents. Abbott leads O’Rourke by seven points in the general election field, although around a third of independents say they prefer the Democrat.

Next Up In U.S. and world
How to order free COVID-19 at-home tests before program ends Friday
Opinion: Is Donald Trump mobilizing the mob?
NASA has canceled the Artemis I launch. What happens now?
Will headphone companies take over the hearing aid business?
How Boston police saved a man from missing his own wedding
Motorist allegedly threatened Senate candidate Evan McMullin and his wife with a gun