Wednesday, August 3, 2022 | 
Why Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won’t be going on ‘The View’ anytime soon

The 2024 presidential hopeful just turned down an invite

By  Payton Davis Payton Davis
Why Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won't be going on 'The View' anytime soon
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives a speech.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses attendees during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

Phelan M. Ebenhack, Associated Press

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office confirmed that he received an invite to appear on “The View.”

However, the 2024 presidential hopeful is going to pass, according to Fox News.

According to Poynter, executives from “The View” pitched DeSantis on the show’s popularity among key demographics and its ratings. The governor’s office gave a scathing response via Twitter, though, citing comments “The View” hosts have made about DeSantis and his policies in the past, Fox News reported.

“Are the hosts of ‘The View’ really interested in hearing from Gov. DeSantis about all of the important work he is doing on behalf of Floridians to protect their health and livelihoods, to stand up for parents and children, and to defend freedom?” the statement read in part.

So DeSantis is passing on “The View,” but Poynter reports that, despite that not being too surprising, there could be benefits if he chose to appear on the show.

If DeSantis seeks the highest office, answering tough questions on “The View” could be a statement of intent, according to Poynter.

Just showing up might make the governor look good as well.

“You could even make the argument that it would be a good public relations move for DeSantis to go on and play nice (or at least not lose his cool) while giving his view of the country,” Poynter reported.

DeSantis has “repeatedly criticized” the media for critiques of his decisions, according to Fox News.

