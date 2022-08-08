What’s at stake in Tuesday’s primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin

Four states will hold primary elections on Tuesday, and Minnesota has a special election to replace U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, a Republican, who died of cancer in February.

Here’s what to watch for Tuesday night, and what the results might say about future elections:

Wisconsin: Trump 1, Pence 1

Wisconsin’s Republican gubernatorial primary is the latest state race to feature rival endorsements from the former president-vice president duo Donald Trump and Mike Pence. The two — who now seem to be positioning themselves for potential presidential runs in 2024 — have backed opposing GOP candidates in previous statewide elections, including in Arizona last week.

In Wisconsin, Trump endorsed Tim Michels, a construction executive, while Pence chose former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Both are considered the frontrunners in a field of five candidates, and recent polling shows the race is essentially a toss-up, though Kleefisch has a slight advantage.

In head-to-head endorsements, Trump and Pence have each seen their chosen candidate win once. Pence endorsed Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who soundly defeated former Sen. David Perdue in Georgia’s gubernatorial primary, and Kari Lake, who Trump supported, won Arizona’s gubernatorial primary.

The winner of Tuesday’s GOP race will take on incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, in November.

Wisconsin Democrats also are expected to select Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes as the nominee to run against Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson, who is seen as potentially vulnerable in November.

Abortion will be a key issue in Wisconsin’s primary for state attorney general. The incumbent, Josh Kaul, a Democrat, has said he will not enforce a state ban from 1849, according to The Associated Press. All three Republican primary candidates — former state Sen. Adam Jarchow, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, and attorney Karen Mueller — have said, if elected, they will enforce a ban.

Minnesota

Election forecasters’ eyes will likely be on Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District. The state is holding a special election to replace Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-Minn., for the rest of his term. The district is solidly Republican, so former GOP state Rep. Brad Finstad is expected to beat Democrat Jeff Ettinger, the former CEO of Hormel Foods. But a close outcome could signal a stronger-than-expected environment for Democrats in November.

The 1st District is on the ballot in two races on Tuesday — the special election mentioned above — with the regularly scheduled primary for the seat taking place as well, although with a newly redrawn district map in place. If Finstad wins the special election, he will finish Hagedorn’s term, which ends in January.

Finstad faces state Rep. Jeremy Munson in the regular primary — in a rematch of May’s special election primary — which means Finstad could win the special election but be eliminated from the running for the regular two-year term on the same day.

Other races to watch

Connecticut and Vermont also have gubernatorial and senatorial primaries on Tuesday. In Connecticut, three Republicans are vying for a chance to face Deomcaratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal in November. Themis Klarides, a moderate and former Connecticut House minority leader, won the GOP’s backing in the state convention earlier this year, per the Hartford Courant.

Vermont is likely to elect a woman as a House representative for the first time in the state’s history. Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Vermont Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint are leading the Democratic primary for the state’s sole congressional seat. Current Rep. Peter Welch, a Democrat, is running on Tuesday to replace Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., who is retiring. Leahy is the longest-serving sitting senator and the president pro tempore of the Senate.

Welch faces Democratic challengers Niki Thran, an emergency room physician, and Isaac Evans-Frantz, an activist.

