Crypto.com accidentally transferred $10.5M to woman and she bought a mansion

Exchange company Crypto.com accidentally refunded an Australian woman much more than she was expecting.

Thevamanogari Manivel hoped to get $100 back but instead, she was transferred $10.5 million in May 2021, Australian outlet 7News reported.

This all happened because an account number was entered in the field listed under payment.

According to Blockworks, by the time Crypto.com found out about the big mistake, a part of the money had already been spent.

Manivel bought a five-bedroom luxury home costing $1.35 million Australian dollars, which is also equipped with a cinema and gym. She transferred the remaining amount to a joint account with her sister, Thilagavathy Gangadory.

The Victoria Supreme Court ruled that the remaining funds be returned and the property be sold. Per Coin Telegraph, the case will return to court in October.

The court hasn’t been able to reach Gangadory to serve the freezing orders. She currently resides in Malaysia and is “seeking legal advice,” per The Guardian.

“There’s no doubt that if you saw that in your account you would know it shouldn’t be there, and the onus is actually on you to actually call the sender and to say look that shouldn’t have come into my account,” Justin Lawrence from Henderson and Ball Lawyers told 7News.

“If you’re withholding property of someone else you’re effectively holding property by deception, you’re not entitled to it, you need to give it back.”