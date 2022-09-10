Facebook Twitter
Saturday, September 10, 2022 | 
U.S. & World

King Charles III was officially proclaimed king. See photos from the historic Accession Council

Officials revealed Saturday that Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be held on Sept. 19

By  Hannah Murdock Hannah Murdock
SHARE King Charles III was officially proclaimed king. See photos from the historic Accession Council
King Charles III greets members of the public outside Clarence House in London after he was formally proclaimed monarch by the Privy Council, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

King Charles III greets members of the public outside Clarence House in London after he was formally proclaimed monarch by the Privy Council, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

James Manning, Associated Press

King Charles III was officially proclaimed monarch of the United Kingdom on Saturday in a historic ceremony that, for the first time, was televised.

Officials also revealed Saturday that Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be held on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey, The Associated Press reported.

King Charles III, 73, became king after the queen died on Sept. 8, but the Accession Council gathering on Saturday officially confirmed it, according to BBC News.

The event, a ritual based on an Anglo-Saxon ceremony, was held at St. James’ Palace in London. Afterward, Prince William and Catherine and Prince Harry and Meghan were seen reunited at Windsor Castle, NBC News reported.

Related

See photos from the historic day below:

King Charles III speaks during the accession ceremony

AP22253390248118.jpg

Victoria Jones/Pool Photo, Associated Press

Officials read the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III

AP22253420658587.jpg

Alberto Pezzali, Associated Press

Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss and other members of Parliament swear allegiance to King Charles III

AP22253695308747.jpg

Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament, Associated Press

Military personnel offer three cheers to King Charles III at St. James’ Palace

AP22253404699315.jpg

AP

Prince William and Prince Harry reunite at at Windsor Castle

AP22253673183529.jpg

Chris Jackson/Pool Photo, Associated Press

Next Up In U.S. and world
Students born post-9/11 recall learning of the attacks
What does the Bible say about welcoming immigrants?
Will Salt Lake City host the 2030 Olympics? The wait to find out could take a while
Opinion: Why Queen Elizabeth II was a champion of religion
Sen. Mike Lee has support from 48 GOP senators for his reelection. But one is noticeably missing
What happens after Queen Elizabeth II’s death? Commence ‘Operation London Bridge’