King Charles III was officially proclaimed monarch of the United Kingdom on Saturday in a historic ceremony that, for the first time, was televised.

Officials also revealed Saturday that Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be held on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey, The Associated Press reported.

King Charles III, 73, became king after the queen died on Sept. 8, but the Accession Council gathering on Saturday officially confirmed it, according to BBC News.

The event, a ritual based on an Anglo-Saxon ceremony, was held at St. James’ Palace in London. Afterward, Prince William and Catherine and Prince Harry and Meghan were seen reunited at Windsor Castle, NBC News reported.

See photos from the historic day below:

