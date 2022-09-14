R. Kelly found guilty on counts of child porn and enticement in federal trial
The former R&B singer was found guilty of six different charges relating to sex crimes against minors
R&B singer R Kelly was found guilty of coercing minors into sex acts and producing child pornography in a federal trial in Chicago on Wednesday.
Details: Kelly, 55, was found guilty of three counts of child pornography and three counts of child enticement, according to Fox News.
- The jury, which started deliberations on Tuesday, found the singer guilty of coercing three minors into sexual activity, and guilty of producing three child sexual abuse videos.
- The Chicago Tribune reports that the child in the footage was his then 14-year-old goddaughter.
- However, the jury voted Kelly not guilty of obstructing earlier investigations, and not guilty of conspiring to receive child sexual abuse imagery.
Previous convictions: In June, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking.
- The Associated Press states that he has been in jail without bail since 2019.
Worth noting: In 2008 a jury found Kelly not guilty of producing child sexual abuse videos, due to a lack of testimony from a victim.
- In August, a woman took the stand, stating that she was the unidentified minor in the video used in the 2008 trial.
- “I no longer want to carry his lies,” she said during the trial, per The New York Times.
