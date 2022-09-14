Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, September 14, 2022 | 
R. Kelly found guilty on counts of child porn and enticement in federal trial

The former R&B singer was found guilty of six different charges relating to sex crimes against minors

By  Ashley Nash
R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago, Sept. 17, 2019.

Antonio Perez, Chicago Tribune via AP

R&B singer R Kelly was found guilty of coercing minors into sex acts and producing child pornography in a federal trial in Chicago on Wednesday.

Details: Kelly, 55, was found guilty of three counts of child pornography and three counts of child enticement, according to Fox News.

  • The jury, which started deliberations on Tuesday, found the singer guilty of coercing three minors into sexual activity, and guilty of producing three child sexual abuse videos.
  • The Chicago Tribune reports that the child in the footage was his then 14-year-old goddaughter.
  • However, the jury voted Kelly not guilty of obstructing earlier investigations, and not guilty of conspiring to receive child sexual abuse imagery.

Previous convictions: In June, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking.

Worth noting: In 2008 a jury found Kelly not guilty of producing child sexual abuse videos, due to a lack of testimony from a victim.

  • In August, a woman took the stand, stating that she was the unidentified minor in the video used in the 2008 trial.
  • “I no longer want to carry his lies,” she said during the trial, per The New York Times.

