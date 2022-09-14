R. Kelly found guilty on counts of child porn and enticement in federal trial

R&B singer R Kelly was found guilty of coercing minors into sex acts and producing child pornography in a federal trial in Chicago on Wednesday.

Details: Kelly, 55, was found guilty of three counts of child pornography and three counts of child enticement, according to Fox News.



The jury, which started deliberations on Tuesday, found the singer guilty of coercing three minors into sexual activity, and guilty of producing three child sexual abuse videos.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the child in the footage was his then 14-year-old goddaughter.

However, the jury voted Kelly not guilty of obstructing earlier investigations, and not guilty of conspiring to receive child sexual abuse imagery.

Previous convictions: In June, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking.



The Associated Press states that he has been in jail without bail since 2019.

Worth noting: In 2008 a jury found Kelly not guilty of producing child sexual abuse videos, due to a lack of testimony from a victim.

