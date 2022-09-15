Facebook Twitter
The queue to see the late queen’s coffin is 10 miles long. Here are 5 photos from a mourning country

Those in line can expect a wait time of at least eight-and-a-half hours, with not many opportunities to sit down

By  Gitanjali Poonia Gitanjali Pooniagpoonia@deseretnews.com
People stroll past a souvenir shop adorned with a picture of the late Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor, England, on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19.

Thousands are joining a long queue to view Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it rests at Westminster Hall on Thursday.

This willingness to wait and pay tribute to the late monarch — who lies in state until her funeral on Monday — transformed into a queue that was at least 5 miles long, NBC News reported.

At one point during the day, BBC estimated the line to be longer.

“The maximum length of the queue is 10 miles — with 6.9 miles from Westminster to Southwark, and a three-mile zigzag queue in Southwark Park,” the report stated.

Those in line can expect a wait time of at least eight-and-a-half hours, with not many opportunities to sit down.

People queue in front of a screen showing historic scenes of Queen Elizabeth II's life during the lying in state in Westminster Hall in London on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19.

Guards are changed as members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the imperial state crown and the sovereign's orb and scepter, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, ahead of her funeral on Monday.

Flowers and messages placed for Queen Elizabeth II at Green Park memorial next to Buckingham Palace in London are pictured on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19.

A child places flowers for Queen Elizabeth II at Green Park memorial next to Buckingham Palace in London on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19.

People look at flowers and messages placed for Queen Elizabeth II at Green Park memorial next to Buckingham Palace in London on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19.

How long will the queen lie in state?

The period will end on Monday, Sept. 19, concluding four days of lying in state. This will give enough people the time to pay their tributes. TimeOut estimated that 750,000 people are expected to visit.

Meanwhile, King Charles III will continue visiting the four nations of the United Kingdom.

Will the queen’s lying in state continue?

BBC will be streaming the queen’s lying in state and any special moments. You can watch it here.

How can I pay tribute online?

There is an online book of condolences where people can add personal messages. You can access it here.

