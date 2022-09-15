The queue to see the late queen’s coffin is 10 miles long. Here are 5 photos from a mourning country

Thousands are joining a long queue to view Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it rests at Westminster Hall on Thursday.

This willingness to wait and pay tribute to the late monarch — who lies in state until her funeral on Monday — transformed into a queue that was at least 5 miles long, NBC News reported.

At one point during the day, BBC estimated the line to be longer.

“The maximum length of the queue is 10 miles — with 6.9 miles from Westminster to Southwark, and a three-mile zigzag queue in Southwark Park,” the report stated.

Those in line can expect a wait time of at least eight-and-a-half hours, with not many opportunities to sit down.

How long will the queen lie in state?

The period will end on Monday, Sept. 19, concluding four days of lying in state. This will give enough people the time to pay their tributes. TimeOut estimated that 750,000 people are expected to visit.

Meanwhile, King Charles III will continue visiting the four nations of the United Kingdom.

Will the queen’s lying in state continue?

BBC will be streaming the queen’s lying in state and any special moments. You can watch it here.

How can I pay tribute online?

There is an online book of condolences where people can add personal messages. You can access it here.