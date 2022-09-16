Chick-fil-A worker stops a carjacker, proves that Chick-fil-A has the best customer service

A Chick-fil-A employee tackled an alleged carjacker, who attempted to carjack a woman with a baby in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, according to CBS News.

The suspect, identified as William Branch per CBS, approached the victim with a stick and demanded her keys, according to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. When the victim screamed for help, a Chick-fil-A employee ran to help.

A dramatic video of the incident shows the Chick-fil-A employee, later identified as Mykel Gordon, tackling the alleged carjacker and wrestling him to the ground.

In reference to the FWB Chick-fil-A employee who ran to help a woman with a baby who was being carjacked, we want to say a sincere thank you to Ms. Kelner for providing video of a portion of the encounter. (see prior post). A major shout-out to this young man for his courage! pic.twitter.com/2Lcwe46azv — OkaloosaSheriff (@OCSOALERTS) September 14, 2022

Branch was arrested and charged with battery and carjacking with a weapon, according to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Meanwhile, Gordon has been praised for his actions. Chick-fil-A of Fort Walton Beach honored Gordon in a Facebook post, saying, “This is the HERO! This is Mykel Gordon! At Chick-fil-A our mission is to ‘Serve’ and today Mykel took it further……to ‘Save’.”

Social media is commending Gordon for his acts of bravery, while saying that the incident is proof that Chick-fil-A has the best customer service. One tweet reads, “If I’ve said once, I’ve said it a hundred times: Chic Fil a has the best customer service around.”