Friday, September 16, 2022 
Chick-fil-A worker stops a carjacker, proves that Chick-fil-A has the best customer service

Does Chick-fil-A have the best customer service? An incident in Florida might prove that it does

By  Natalie Issa
This July 19, 2012, file photo shows a Chick-fil-A fast-food restaurant in Atlanta.

Mike Stewart, Associated Press

A Chick-fil-A employee tackled an alleged carjacker, who attempted to carjack a woman with a baby in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, according to CBS News.

The suspect, identified as William Branch per CBS, approached the victim with a stick and demanded her keys, according to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. When the victim screamed for help, a Chick-fil-A employee ran to help.

A dramatic video of the incident shows the Chick-fil-A employee, later identified as Mykel Gordon, tackling the alleged carjacker and wrestling him to the ground.

Branch was arrested and charged with battery and carjacking with a weapon, according to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Meanwhile, Gordon has been praised for his actions. Chick-fil-A of Fort Walton Beach honored Gordon in a Facebook post, saying, “This is the HERO! This is Mykel Gordon! At Chick-fil-A our mission is to ‘Serve’ and today Mykel took it further……to ‘Save’.”

Social media is commending Gordon for his acts of bravery, while saying that the incident is proof that Chick-fil-A has the best customer service. One tweet reads, “If I’ve said once, I’ve said it a hundred times: Chic Fil a has the best customer service around.”

