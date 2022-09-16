An LSU student was killed in her car — here’s what happened

The Baton Rouge Police Department found Louisiana State University student Allison Rice shot to death at 2:15 a.m. on Friday morning. The investigation of her death is still ongoing, but here is what we know so far.

Who is Allison Rice?

Rice was 21 years old and a senior marketing major, per CBS affiliate WWLTV. Rice is from Geismar, Louisiana and graduated high school in 2019.

What happened?

According to ABC affiliate WBRZ, Rice’s car was found with multiple bullet holes at a railroad crossing. Five or six bullets were fired into the car.

WAFB reports that investigators believe it is possible Rice had stopped and waited for a train to pass. However, there was no train when police arrived at the scene. She was found near a “popular late night gathering spot” and prior to the shooting, investigators believe she had been with friends in the Mid City area of Baton Rouge.

Police are still investigating the motive behind the murder and trying to identify the shooter. It is not yet clear if Rice was targeted by the shooter.

Here’s how the community is responding

Several entities have responded to the tragic news of Rice’s death, including LSU, Baton Rouge’s mayor and her place of employment. LSU released a statement in response to the news of the student’s death.

“The LSU community is saddened to hear of senior Allison Rice being killed overnight. Her family and friends are in our thoughts, and we encourage anyone who may have more information about this crime to contact Baton Rouge Police,” the statement read, according to WBRZ.

The mayor’s office released a statement Friday morning, expressing sympathy toward Rice’s family, friends and peers.

“My heart goes out to the family, loved ones and classmates of Allison Rice, a young LSU student who had her entire life ahead of her. This senseless violence is completely unacceptable,” Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said in the statement.

Rice was employed at The Shed BBQ in Baton Rouge. The business voiced its sympathies via Facebook.

“We are beyond saddened by the tragic and senseless loss of one of our own. Allie, you will be so missed,” the post said.