Nissan recalls over 200,000 vehicles due to roll-away risk

Do you own a Nissan Titan or Frontier that was produced after December 2019? If so, your vehicle may be under a recall, due to risk of the vehicle rolling away while parked.

News: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released a report stating that over 203,000 vehicles could be affected by a recall that was placed on vehicles that may roll away when parked.

What’s causing the issue? The issue is affecting Titans and Frontiers which are equipped with 9-speed transmissions, produced in North America between Dec. 13, 2019, and Aug. 25, 2022.



Vehicles under this recall are in danger of rolling away while parked due to “resistance between the parking rod and wedge inside of the transmission housing (that) may inhibit movement of the wedge and parking pawl.”

If the parking pawl in a vehicle is unable to engage, it could cause the vehicle to move even when the vehicle is placed into park.

What to do if vehicle rolls: The NHTSA states that if you own a vehicle under this recall, putting the parking brake on while parked can stop the vehicle from rolling.

Is your vehicle recalled? Stephen O’Neil, a Nissan spokesman, said via The New York Times that “Nissan will send owners of affected Titan and Frontier vehicles a letter with an invitation to repair when a final remedy plan is available.”

