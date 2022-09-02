Argentina VP survives assassination attempt. Here’s what happened

Argentinian authorities are investigating a Brazilian man’s attempt to assassinate Argentina Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

The Associated Press reported that it's unclear whether Fernando André Sabag Montiel, 35, was acting alone or was a part of a larger organization.

“There is no confirmed hypothesis,” an official told AP. “Everything is being investigated.”

What happened to Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner?

The vice president was surrounded by crowds of supporters. Suddenly, a man pointed a black pistol toward her. Per NBC News, the man pulled the trigger close to her face, and, although a click was heard, no shots were fired.

“Cristina is still alive because, for reasons that have not been confirmed technically, the weapon, which was loaded with five bullets, did not fire,” President Alberto Fernández de Kirchner, who is not related to the vice president, said late Thursday in a national broadcast, per The New York Times. “This is the most serious event since we recovered our democracy.”

The vice president’s security officers tackled the man. Videos circulating from the incident show her appearing confused at first and then ducking down to grab an object dropped on the ground, per BBC. The man is currently detained.

Meanwhile, the president declared Friday a national holiday for Argentina.

Who is Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner?

She was president from 2007 to 2015, and the first lady for four years before that. The left-leaning political leader is currently fighting charges of defrauding the state during her term as president.

Her supporters had been hosting rallies outside her home in response to the trial. According to CNN, “a federal prosecutor called for Fernández de Kirchner to serve a 12-year prison sentence” in August. The court’s decision is still pending.

Pope Francis, who is Argentinian, sent a message to Fernández de Kirchner, which said, “I pray that in dear Argentina, social harmony and respect for democratic values always prevail, against all kinds of violence and aggression,” per the report.