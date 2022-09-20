Equatorial Guinea abolished the death penalty. What other countries have abolished it?

The death penalty has been abolished in Equatorial Guinea after President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo signed a new code into law.

The last execution to occur in the country was in 2014, Al Jazeera reports, though the regime has been accused by international organizations of carrying out “forced disappearances.”

Equatorial Guinea is the latest country to abolish capital punishment. More than 70% of countries have abolished the death penalty, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

Which countries have the most executions?

Most of the known executions through capital punishment in 2021 were in China, Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Syria, with China having the most, according to Amnesty International.

Which countries have abolished the death penalty?

108 countries had abolished the death penalty for all crimes by the end of 2021, according to Amnesty International.

Here’s a list of countries that have abolished the death penalty, based on information from the World Population Review:

