Modest clothes for fall? Here are my top 10 picks

Autumn is here and the temperatures are about to go from scorching to freezing. If you’re looking for ways to dress cute and cozy this fall, you’ve come to the right place. Here are my top 10 modest outfit picks for fall this year.

Mikarose: The Spencer in Harvest Pumpkin

A dress in a color called “harvest pumpkin” — definitely count me in. I recently wore this dress and was complimented all day. The sleeves are slightly puffed with an elastic that didn’t leave any marks in my skin. The smocked bodice is cute and flattering and this dress hits right around the knees. Pair it with black pumps or boots for an effortlessly chic fall look.

Mikarose: The Pepper in Golden Ochre

Are you looking for a dress that you can wear on a date frolicking in a pumpkin patch and then also wear to lunch with friends? Try this dress. It has a smocked bodice and is long and flowing, making it a great choice for whatever the day brings. Put a white headband or bow in your hair for an additional fun touch.

The Pepper in Golden Ochre, left, and the Spencer in Harvest Pumpkin, dresses at Mikarose, are pictured at the University Mall in Orem on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Down East Basics: Pretty Daze Maxi Dress

This flowing dress is perfect for the office. The silhouette is flattering on a lot of people and the sleeves are loose, adding a versatile touch to the dress. Pair with brown clogs.

Love Olive Co: Arlynn Dress in Terracotta

This loose-fitting dress would pair so well with a big purse and your favorite pair of comfortable and cute sneakers. Wear it with all-black sneakers and a black headband with a bow for a cute fall look.

Love Olive Co: Maple Top — Ivory Multi with Sneak Peek Camryn Denim — Medium Wash

This top is the perfect opportunity to show off any gold jewelry that you have. Pair this top with a big, chunky necklace along with this super comfortable pair of jeans. You can wear brown or black shoes with this outfit.

Piper & Scoot: The Reid Printed Midi Dress in Dark Crimson

This dress has a square neckline and beautiful detailing all across the bodice of the dress. It is versatile in terms of what shoes and accessories you can wear with it. I recommend going with a pair of kitten heels and a tote bag.

Piper & Scoot: The Prescott Ruffle Detail Sweater in Black and The Myrtle Floral Print Pants in Ivory

Fall is obviously sweater weather, but this is the sweater to wear to steal the show. The ruffles all over this sweater make it stand out. Pairing it with these unique pants will give you an eye-catching outfit. Carry a black purse and wear black shoes with this outfit for an effortlessly sleek look.

Sweet Salt: Collar Neck Button Down Dress

If you’re anything like me, you love a good trench coat and outfit inspired by Nancy Drew. Under your favorite trench coat, wear this dress. This plaid dress has a skirt with a little flare and a collar that does indeed lay flat. Pair it with some gold jewelry and a light colored shoe (while I like the shoes the model wears, I would don a pair of light brown clogs).

Sweet Salt: Smocked Top Tiered Skirt Dress

This chocolate brown dress has comfortable puffy sleeves and a smocked bodice. This dress does fall mid-calf, so it would look cute with a pair of ankle boots. If you need a dress that is maximally comfortable while still looking chic, this is a good choice.

Ivy City Co: Ivanna Dress in Blue Floral

This dress is seriously one of the cutest dresses I’ve ever seen. If you want a moment like Andrea Sachs had when she wore her dress to the Met Gala, this dress might just give you that moment. It has a skirt with some real flare to it and is absolutely spin-worthy. Wear it with your favorite pair of sky-high heels, grab a black clutch and take on your day.

