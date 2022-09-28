Facebook Twitter
Here’s why you shouldn’t shower during a thunderstorm

Taking a shower or washing the dishes during a thunderstorm may seem harmless, but it could actually get you electrocuted

By  Kelsey Nield
Lightning flashes over Herriman on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

If you happen to be showering during a thunderstorm, you might want to stop — because where there’s thunder, there’s lightning. In fact, don’t do anything in your home that requires water.

“Do not shower, bathe, wash dishes, or wash your hands,” the Center for Disease Control and Prevention said. “Lightning can travel through plumbing. It is best to avoid all water during a thunderstorm.”

Lightning is dangerous and, according to Healthline and the CDC, it can even travel through plumbing. If lightning strikes a nearby water pipe or even the ground, the electricity can potentially electrocute you through the water.

The two primary conductors of electricity are located inside your shower. Water and metal pipes can carry harmful electricity to your shower, and other plumbing in your home, according to BGR.

A lightning strike doesn’t even need to be directly near your home to be dangerous. Today reports that if lightning strikes 50 to 100 feet from your house, the electricity can still travel through wiring or plumbing.

The chances of being struck by lightning are less than one in a million, but activities like showering can increase that risk. According to Today, a 17-year-old girl working at McDonalds was electrocuted from a nearby lightning strike from washing the dishes.

CNN reports that you should also stay off of any porches or balconies, avoid windows and doors, and don’t make contact with concrete floors when there is lightning outside.

