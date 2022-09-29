School shooting in Oakland leaves six injured

On Wednesday, six people were shot at a school in Oakland, California. The police are still searching for suspects involved in what they believe is a gang-related incident, according to USA Today.

The victims included two students and four adults — a school counselor, a security guard and two school staff members — at Rudsdale Newcomer High School, Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said in a news conference on Thursday.

“They did not make it deep into the school,” he said, per KRON4. “They breached the school and immediately began to fire.”

Although no arrests have been made yet, the police said that there were two gunmen who fired more than 30 rounds.

“The individuals who are responsible for this are still out in our community armed and dangerous,” Armstrong said.

During the conference, he added that the two shooters were targeting a specific individual. Police are still investigating who their target was and what led to use of firearms.

“Today’s shooting at an Oakland school was a horrifying act of violence that has grown too familiar. Yet again, our kids were in the crossfire,” Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office tweeted.

“This cannot continue — gun violence has taken too much from our communities.”

Per USA Today, a nearby church was turned into a “student-parent reunification site” as the community voiced their concerns of violence.

This is the second shooting in Oakland in the past month — on Aug. 29, a 12-year-old shot a 13-year-old at Madison Park Academy, according to NBC News.

The report added that Armstrong unveiled a plan to control the rising crime earlier this week.

