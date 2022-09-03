The best Labor Day deals to keep your eye on

Labor Day is right around the corner, and that means several sales to keep an eye on. Here are some of the best deals to shop this year.

Amazon

If you are looking for deals on electronics, clothes, kitchen appliances or basically anything, head to Amazon for some of the best deals. Here are some highlighted items.



Bed Bath & Beyond

Up to 80% off on storage, home, dishes, bedding and more. Rewards members can also earn up to double the rewards points with purchases.



Target

This summer send off sale includes deals of up to 30% off apparel, furniture, bath items and kitchen items. Here are some links to the sales.



Madewell

Get 40%-50% off clothing items at Madewell and 30% off fall favorites.



Sephora

Score some deals on makeup this weekend at Sephora. Shop beauty products for up to 50% off.



Honorable Mentions

REI: up to 50% off.

Gap: extra 50% off sale styles.

Purple: up to $800 off a mattress + adjustable base.

Utah-based companies’ Labor Day sales