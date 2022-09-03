Facebook Twitter
The best Labor Day deals to keep your eye on

Looking forward to shopping this weekend? Here are some of the best online deals that are worth your time

By  Kelsey Nield
A Target sign is shown on the front of a Target Store on Tuesday, May 17, 2011, in Wilsonville, Ore.

Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

Labor Day is right around the corner, and that means several sales to keep an eye on. Here are some of the best deals to shop this year.

Amazon

If you are looking for deals on electronics, clothes, kitchen appliances or basically anything, head to Amazon for some of the best deals. Here are some highlighted items.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Up to 80% off on storage, home, dishes, bedding and more. Rewards members can also earn up to double the rewards points with purchases.

Target

This summer send off sale includes deals of up to 30% off apparel, furniture, bath items and kitchen items. Here are some links to the sales.

Madewell

Get 40%-50% off clothing items at Madewell and 30% off fall favorites.

Sephora

Score some deals on makeup this weekend at Sephora. Shop beauty products for up to 50% off.

Honorable Mentions

  • REI: up to 50% off.
  • Gap: extra 50% off sale styles.
  • Purple: up to $800 off a mattress + adjustable base.

Utah-based companies’ Labor Day sales

