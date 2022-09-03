The best Labor Day deals to keep your eye on

Labor Day is right around the corner, and that means several sales to keep an eye on. Here are some of the best deals to shop this year.
Amazon
If you are looking for deals on electronics, clothes, kitchen appliances or basically anything, head to Amazon for some of the best deals. Here are some highlighted items.
- Apple Watch SE — 30% off.
- Active noise canceling bluetooth headphones — 62% off.
- IRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum — 62% off.
- Cordless vacuum cleaner — 30% off.
- See all deals here.
Bed Bath & Beyond
Up to 80% off on storage, home, dishes, bedding and more. Rewards members can also earn up to double the rewards points with purchases.
- Brushed microfiber comforter — 50% off.
- Nutri Ninja Pro Blender — 43% off.
- Air fryer steamer with muffin pan slate — 50% off.
- Costway 42-inch gas fire pit table — 50% off.
- See all deals here.
Target
This summer send off sale includes deals of up to 30% off apparel, furniture, bath items and kitchen items. Here are some links to the sales.
Madewell
Get 40%-50% off clothing items at Madewell and 30% off fall favorites.
- Gingham knit ruffle-hem top — 50%.
- Commuter bag — 40% off.
- Perfect vintage wide leg pant — 40% off.
- See all deals here.
Sephora
Score some deals on makeup this weekend at Sephora. Shop beauty products for up to 50% off.
- Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil.
- Rare Beauty Lip Cream Duo.
- Natasha Denona Sunset Eyeshadow Palette.
- See all deals here.
Honorable Mentions
- REI: up to 50% off.
- Gap: extra 50% off sale styles.
- Purple: up to $800 off a mattress + adjustable base.