One-third of Pakistan is underwater — and help is slow to arrive

In Pakistan, the death toll has reached 1,343 as a third of the nation remains underwater from the worst flooding in decades, according to Reuters.

Driving the news

Pakistan’s largest lake, Manchar Lake, is dangerously close to bursting its banks and flooding surrounding areas. Officials controversially breached two sections of the lake, deliberately flooding an estimated 400 villages (around 135,000 people affected) in order to save more populated areas, per the BBC.

Hundreds of thousands are displaced, living under plastic sheets beside roadways while waiting for assistance, though the catastrophe is “beyond the resources of the government,” according to The Washington Post.

Health officials are predicting large-scale outbreaks of waterborne diseases, as those displaced by flooding have no choice but to drink contaminated water. The Guardian reports there is severe risk for malaria, diarrhea and dysentery.

The Associated Press reports that the U.S. has promised $30 million in aid for flood victims, and the United Nations is scrambling planes to provide humanitarian aid, using $160 million from a quickly approved aid package. Other countries such as China, Qatar, United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan are sending planes as well.