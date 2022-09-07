Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, September 7, 2022 
Californians avoid massive blackouts amid record-breaking heatwaves

California officials state that the work is not yet done, as temperatures are expected to climb even higher this week

By  Ashley Nash
Californians avoid massive blackouts amid record-breaking heatwaves
Electrical grid towers are seen during a heat wave where the temperature reached 105 degrees in Pasadena, Calif., on Wednesday.

John Antczak, Associated Press

Cities across California broke and tied all-time temperature records on Tuesday. Despite the record-breaking use of power that evening, Californians were able to avoid blackouts across the state thanks to power conservation efforts.

The news: As temperatures surged on Tuesday evening, California’s power grid operator announced that power usage had reached 52,061 megawatts, an all-time record for the state. If demand didn’t reduce quickly, threats of blackouts loomed over the state.

  • Californians were urged to reduce power usage between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., in an attempt to keep major cities on the power grid.
  • Some cities even issued strategic power outages, taking portions of cities temporarily off the grid to soften the blow, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Related

A happy ending: Even though some cities experienced minor outages on Tuesday, the majority of California avoided major blackouts, due to conservation efforts throughout the state.

More to come: Although catastrophe was avoided on Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the fight against heat was not over.

  • The National Weather Service announced that the state is expected to get even hotter this week, with more record-breaking temperatures of up to 116 degrees.

Take action: Californians are urged to stay informed by staying up to date with local emergency alerts.

  • Residents have been asked to set their air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher, avoid usage of major appliances and turn off unnecessary lights.

