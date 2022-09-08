Gas prices are finally falling. However, they are not falling as fast as Americans might like, and this is especially the case for Utahns. Axios reported that Utah’s prices are higher than the national average.

Utah’s prices for gas are currently averaging at $4.36 per gallon, while the national average price of gas is at $3.76 per gallon, according to AAA.

KSL reported that AAA spokesperson John Treanor said there are many factors that affect gas prices, but one of the major factors is the difficulty of getting fuel to Utah and other states.

Most of the western United States is having a hard time with slowly falling gas prices, according to Treanor.

“In Utah, Nevada, Arizona states and kind of the Southwest area, it’s more expensive to get that refined oil to the state — more expensive to get fuel in state,” Treanor said.

Fortune reports that data has shown over time that price drops in Utah are typically behind by a few days for many products, compared to other states. While prices are falling nationally for homes, gas and more, they are ultimately falling more slowly in Utah than other states.

CNBC reported that prices may still go down, while the average price per gallon in some states could fall under $3, according to Axios.

While trends are showing a decline in prices, analysts warn the public that gas prices can go up or down at any moment — especially in cases of natural disasters, like possible hurricanes that could infiltrate the Gulf Coast.

The Energy Information Administration reported that 47% of the entire petroleum refining capacity is in the Gulf Coast and if that area experiences any natural disasters, the public could see an increase in gas prices, according to Business Insider.

NPR reported that the Atlantic hurricane season has started late this year and people should not let their guard down anytime soon.

Debnil Chowdhury, vice president, head of Americas refining at S&P Global, told Business Insider, “If we have a hurricane hit the Gulf Coast this year and impact refining capacity, there is a high chance we will experience shortages and this will cause continued rise in prices.”