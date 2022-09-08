Queen Elizabeth struggles with health issues. Who is next in line to take the throne?

Prince Harry, Megan Markle and other members of the royal family are traveling to Balmoral Castle, Scotland, to be by Queen Elizabeth’s side as her health reportedly deteriorates.

The news came after the monarch canceled her Privy Council meeting on Wednesday and was told by doctors to rest instead.

What happened to Queen Elizabeth II?

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement Thursday, adding that the queen is “comfortable.”

According to CNN, the 96-year-old monarch has had to reduce her commitments this year as she struggled with mobility.

Back in 2003, the queen’s torn cartilage in her left knee was removed, with a similar surgery performed on the right knee as well. But in the last few years, Queen Elizabeth has had other health issues.

She sprained her back in May 2021. Meanwhile, in February this year, the queen contracted COVID-19 and suffered mild symptoms.

Who succeeds Queen Elizabeth II?

Upon Queen Elizabeth’s passing, Prince Charles, 73, will become king and his wife Camilla, formerly the Duchess of Cornwall, will be the Queen Consort, according to USA Today.

“It is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” said Queen Elizabeth on the eve of the 70th anniversary since she came into power, per the report.

Next in line after Charles is Prince William, 40, his older son, followed by William and Kate’s children:

