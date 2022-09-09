King Charles III makes a promise of ‘lifelong service’ in his first address as monarch

King Charles III delivered his first address as Britain’s monarch in a pre-recorded speech broadcasted on Friday.

The king and Queen Camilla traveled from Balmoral Castle, Scotland, where Queen Elizabeth II had died on Thursday, to Buckingham Palace, London. This marked his first appearance as king as Charles greeted the public and paid tribute to the queen, according to People magazine.

In his address, the monarch said that the country felt “profound sorrow” about his mother’s death.

“We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family could owe to her mother for her love affection, guidance, understanding and example,” he said, as per The New York Times.

“Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing,” he continued. “That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.

Of Elizabeth’s promise, Charles said it was a “personal commitment which defined her whole life. She made sacrifices for duty” that was bestowed upon her on her 21st birthday in 1947.

When she ascended the throne, the world was “still coping with the privations and aftermath of the Second World War, and still living by the conventions of earlier times,” he said.

He notes that while society has evolved over the last 70 years, Britain’s “talents, traditions and achievement” have remained strong.

“Our values have remained and must remain constant,” he added

The king pledged to carry forward the “constitutional principles at the heart of our nation” as his mother did. Her “affection, admiration and respect,” he noted, played a huge in her service to the country.

“As every member of my family can testify, she combined these qualities with warmth, humour and an unerring ability always to see the best in people,” Charles said, per The Guardian.

But now, things will change, he said. For him and his family as Charles takes on the role of king. Meanwhile, his firstborn son, Prince William, will succeed him as Duke of Cornwall.

Charles also gave him the title of Prince of Wales that he previously held.

“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given,” said Charles.

He also expressed his “love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

At Buckingham Palace, Camilla, the queen consort, will be by his side.

He ended the address with a few words for his “darling Mama.”

“As you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank-you,” he said. “Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years.”

“May ‘flights of angels sing thee to thy rest’,” said the king