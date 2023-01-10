Was your flight cancelled? Know your rights

Thousands of people were stranded after airlines canceled flights in the middle of peak holiday travel. While those people can never get back the lost time with family and friends, they might be able to get some cash for their trouble.

Southwest Airlines canceled at least 16,000 flights between Dec. 23 and Dec. 30, Reuters reported.

On New Year’s Eve, CEO Bob Jordan shared comments with employees talking about improvements coming to the airline. “I know that we have work to do to restore your confidence in Southwest,” he said, according to a company news release.

Jordan appeared and was apologetic on Good Morning America. He said the airline already had plans to invest in tools and technology before now and that they are offering refunds. “We’ll be looking at and taking care of things like rental cars, hotel rooms, meals, booking customers on other airlines sold,” he said. This offer applies to passengers whose flights were canceled or significantly delayed between Dec. 24 and Jan. 2.

Indeed, on the airline’s website, there is a Southwest Reimbursement Request form to submit receipts. But in a call with reporters, Chief Commercial Officer Ryan Green said repayments will take several weeks, according to Reuters.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s website says a consumer is entitled to a refund if the airline made a significant schedule change or delay and the customer chooses not to travel. There is no definition of “significant” and the DOT will decide whether a refund is warranted on a case-by-case basis. If an airline refuses a refund, the DOT encourages consumers to file a complaint against the airline or ticket agent.

Note that federal law entitles passengers to a cash refund, not only a voucher, in cases of canceled or significantly delayed flights.

JetBlue’s website says it will rebook or refund a customer at their request if a flight is delayed three hours or more. Customers will also receive a credit of between $50 and $200 depending on how long the flight is delayed. If JetBlue cancels a flight, customers can receive a full refund or be rebooked on the next available JetBlue flight with no fee.

No federal laws exist requiring airlines to provide meal or hotel vouchers when a flight is canceled or delayed. If a flight is delayed or canceled for more than four hours between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., Delta and United will provide a hotel voucher “if accommodations are available” or airline credit for the amount of a contracted hotel stay.

American’s website says it will cover a night’s hotel stay if the flight doesn’t board by 11:59 p.m. on the scheduled arrival day. American notes it doesn’t guarantee reimbursement if a passenger books a hotel without written authorization from the airline.

JetBlue’s website says if a delay is six or more hours, the passenger can request meal and hotel vouchers.

Each airline has its own Contract of Carriage, which outlines rules regarding cancelations, delays, refunds and reimbursements. All of them note that the guarantees only apply when the disruption is because of something within the airline’s control.

There are ways to improve the odds when it comes to making sure any booked flight stays on track. Nerd Wallet analyzed data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics between January and April 2022 to see which airlines have the most on-time flights.

Delta and Hawaiian Airlines tied for first with 82% of all flights arriving on time. SkyWest, American, United and Alaska were between 79% and 77% on time. Southwest came in at 74%, Spirit at 68%, Frontier with 63% and JetBlue brought up the tail end with only 60% of its flights on time. JetBlue also had the highest percentage of canceled flights at 7%.

Nerd Wallet also found that air carrier problems like maintenance and delays in baggage, fueling and cleaning were the main reason for late arrivals. But the second most common reason is the domino effect. A flight is late from its previous destination which pushes the next flight to be late as well. Consider booking the earliest flight of the day to avoid that issue.

Finally, make sure to opt in to get status updates on any flight. A text from the airline or an app notification will likely be the first alert you’ll see if there’s a change.

Travel disruptions are frustrating, but know your rights and get compensated for at least some of the hassle.