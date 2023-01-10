President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Manuel López Obrador all delivered public statements and made key agreements in Mexico City.

Here’s what we know.

What happened: Biden, Trudeau and López Obrador met at the North American Leaders Summit to discuss many issues around the world on Tuesday.

Why it’s important: During this meeting, Biden sought to strengthen ties with neighboring countries to the U.S. and discuss solutions to international problems, according to The New York Times.

“This trip is a good opportunity for President Biden to deepen his personal engagement with President López Obrador and Prime Minister Trudeau,” Jake Sullivan, national security adviser at the White House, said to Mexico City reporters.

The Hill reported that yesterday’s meetings between Biden and Lopez Obrador brought about agreements regarding immigration and drug smuggling.

What was talked about: The Associated Press reported that Biden and Trudeau discussed many issues happening in countries such as Brazil and Haiti.

“What we should be doing, and we are doing, is demonstrating the unlimited economic potential that we have when we work together in the hemisphere and to help the entire hemisphere,” Biden told Trudeau.

The Wall Street Journal reported that during the meeting between Biden and López Obrador, there were discussions of working together to “disrupt the supply of chemicals used to make fentanyl” as well as joining forces to prosecute drug traffickers.

“The United States believes that finding a country to help lead that effort is important,” Sullivan said.